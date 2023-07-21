ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur Is In Flight Mode; Check Her Vacay Style In Jacket And Ripped Jeans

Avneet Kaur has finally taken off for her much-deserved vacation. So here we see her in her stunning casual wear, seated inside a flight. Read the story here on IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jul,2023 16:47:32
Avneet Kaur Is In Flight Mode; Check Her Vacay Style In Jacket And Ripped Jeans

Avneet Kaur the talented actor and social media influencer has finally got her wish fulfilled!! Yes, a few days back, we saw Avneet Kaur remembering her vacation trip to Thailand. She had put up videos and pictures from the place and was wondering whether she can be taken back to Thailand. And now, it seems like she is happy as she is certainly on a vacation trip. Her recent photo shows her travelling on a flight, where she has put vacay mode and flight mode on!!

Avneet is seen wearing a striped pink jacket and matching it up with ripped jeans. She has chosen the best casual wear possible for her vacation and trip in flight. She is seen relaxing, closing her eyes.

Well, we wish Avneet has a great vacation and comes back with some good memories. As we say this, her fans will be happy and super excited as they will get to see more and more of the pictures from the newer destination as posted by Avneet in days to come.

So here we go, as we show you are flight picture.

Avneet Kaur Is In Flight Mode; Check Her Vacay Style In Jacket And Ripped Jeans

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Avneet looks stunning in this travel attire. May she have a great vacation!! Well, she certainly deserves a vacation after her well-accepted Bollywood release Tiku Weds Sheru. What say, folks?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

