Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur are both popular young actresses in the Hindi television industry. Making their debut in childhood, both have carved their niche and garnered a lot of praise and popularity. Both of them have become social media influencers with their daily posts updating their life and style statements. They share dance posts, fashion or style, and sometimes acting. The gorgeous and cute beauties always steal the internet’s attention with daily engagement. Today let’s check who is hotter in the strapless bodycon dress.

Jannat Zubair regularly treats us with her style. In this picture, the actress wore a chocolate brown strapless ruched gown paired with hand-gloves. To accessories her look, she opted for a golden necklace and pair of rings in her hand. Hair styled in a bun with a flying flick rounded her look. She looked hot with smokey eye makeup, peach pink lips, and blushed cheeks. The skinny fit of the dress beautifully defined her curves and figure. The actress seemed attractive, making us wonder about her.

On the other hand, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Avneet Kaur wore a different color, a purple strapless ruched gown defining her toned body and curves. Avneet chooses a diamond necklace set to beautify her look. Minimal makeup, a yellow glow, and a loose hairstyle added to her glamorous look. At the same time, the beige handbag and block high heels elevated her walk in the hotel.

Comparing Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur, we are confused and are not able to take one name over the other, as both of them are making fans’ jaws drop with their glam in strapless gowns. It is just that the color of the dress, accessories and makeup made them look different yet captivating. Both slayed their looks in strapless ruched gowns.

Who do you think is better?