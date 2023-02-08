Khloe Kardashian is a well-known American model and media personality. The diva is well-known in the industry, having acted in several television programmes. The diva is taking over the business and dazzles us with her fantastic dress sense. The actress is involved in the fashion sector and has been spotted launching several amazing designer apparel designs. The actress continues to astound us with her stunning appearance and has established herself as the industry’s most spectacular and rocking diva.

The Diva appears hot and sassy and just draws our attention to her sexiest looks. The diva is quite active on social media and has gained much attention for her stunning appearance. She has a vast fan base, and her fans are obsessed with her sexiest appearance. She recently shared a picture of herself in a leopard print corset with a long jacket outfit, scroll down to view her attire.

Khloé Kardashian’s Outfit Appearance

Khloé Kardashian donned a skin-tight corset leopard-printed outfit with a jacket. She styled her hair in a two-sided loose bang with a high ponytail hairdo. She used light glossy pink lipstick with her basic shimmering makeup. In the first image, she shows off her dress while walking for the candid picture. She stands with her legs crossed in the second image and poses for a photograph. In the third photo, she showcases her backside attire without a jacket. Finally, in the last image, she walks with a dashing black sunglasses appearance and makes an oomph look on the runway. Khloé Kardashian captioned her post, “Step up in this b**ch like…. .”

Khloé Kardashian’s Clothing Brand

Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede founded Good American in 2016 to produce apparel for women, produced by women with all body forms in mind. Good American has developed into an iconic and accessible fashion label of denim, ready-to-wear, swim shoes, and fitness since its inception.

Khloé Kardashian looks tempting in a leopard corset with a long jacket outfit, doesn't she?