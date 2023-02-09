Khloe Kardashian is a popular American media personality and model. The diva is well-known in the business for her roles in several television shows. The diva is taking over the company and dazzles us with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress works in the fashion industry and has been seen releasing several incredible designer garment creations. The actress continues to astonish us with her amazing beauty, cementing her position as the industry’s most magnificent and rocking diva.

The Diva seems hot and sassy, drawing our attention to her most attractive features. The diva is quite active on social media and has received a lot of attention for her amazing beauty. She has a large fan following, and her followers are captivated by her hottest beauty. She just tweeted a photo of herself in a monochrome style, wearing a leather corset top with high-waist jeans; scroll down to see her outfit.

Khloé Kardashian’s Monochromatic Picture Appearance

Khloé Kardashian wore a sleeveless leather corset top with high waist dark grey jeans and black lace long-hand gloves. Khloé styled her hair in a middle parted plain wavy hairstyle. She accessories with a diamond choker necklace with diamond earrings. She did her simple makeup with bold eye makeup and a dark brown lipstick shade. In the picture, she sits on the bed, bends her head back with closed eyes, and touches her hair with another hand. She holds a soda can and gives an oozing posture for the photoshoot. Khloé Kardashian captioned her post, “Stop taking pictures of yourself, your sisters going to jail.”

About Good American Brand

Khloé Kardashian is the Co-Founder of Good American, the first inclusive apparel company that embraces all facets of female strength. Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede founded Good American in 2016 to provide women’s clothing designed by women for women of all body types. Since its start, Good American has grown into an iconic and approachable denim, ready-to-wear, swim, and fitness apparel line.

What do you think about Khloé Kardashian’s monochromatic picture moments appearance? Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.