Gaming |

Mahek, a gamer, is also known for her fashion sense. Most of her outfits are black, and these are three times when she has turned heads in black outfits.

Mizoislive, aka Mahek Syed, is a public figure, influencer, and gamer with that name, and she is active on social media such as YouTube. Not only that, but her social media presence keeps her upbeat as she posts fresh photographs, videos, and personal updates. However, Mahek shows off her classiness with a modern twist in black attire. Let’s have a peek below.

Mahek’s Black Outfits Appearance-

Black Jacket And Skirt

The well-known gamer looks stunning in a black jacket and skirt. The actress donned a black V-neckline plain bust fitted crop top and a leather fabric sleeves jacket and paired it with a high-waisted pleated mini skirt, exuding confidence and sophistication. She chose a stylish look with a sleek front bangs hairstyle and minimal makeup with pink lips to elevate her outfit.

Black Crop Blazer And Skirt

The diva attended her life’s first gaming awards in Mumbai, where she appeared in a black crop blazer and skirt. The actress opted for a black lapel collar, full sleeves, and crop blazer with attached tassels, which enhanced her blazer look and paired with a high-waisted asymmetric hemline skirt. For hair, she styled her look with a straight hairstyle. For makeup, she opted for glam makeup with pink lips and accessories, along with her outfit with long silver earrings paired with silver stilettos.

Black Mini Dress

Mahek looks hot in a black mini-dress. The outfit comprises a black halter-neckline, sleeveless, bodycon mini dress classic and timeless look. The actress chooses a wavy open tresses hairstyle, which enhances her overall look. The diva opted for simple base makeup with soft pink matte lips. To exude a style element in black half-sleeves paired with white socks and shoes.

Which look of Mahek did you like the most? Share your views in the comments and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.