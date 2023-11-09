Mizoislive, Payal Gaming & Sharkshe: Indian Gamers Flaunt Fashion In Mirror Selfie

Over the past few years, Gamers have been getting recognized throughout the country and even outside the country for their incredible talent. Well, they are not only top gamers but also have top-notch tastes in fashion, which we have witnessed through their Instagram dump. And this time, the divas flaunt their fashion in mirror selfies. Let’s take a look below.

Mizoislive’s Casual Mirror Selfie

Mizoislive, aka Mahek Syed, is one of the top players in India. The gamer shows her picturesque figure in the mirror selfie as she dons a beige tank top paired with blue denim shorts. Though she did nothing, her simple style even looks so good. Her edgy expressions are just flattering.

Payal Gaming’s Cool Mirror Selfie

Payal Gaming who is also known as Payal Dhare is one of the top female gamers in India and also the owner of several accolades. In her mirror selfie, the gamer poses, flaunting her midriff in a black crop top and ruffle mini skirt. She looks stylish with her sleek, straight hairstyle and edgy makeup. Payal makes a V sign as she takes a mirror selfie.

Sharkshe’s Sassy Mirror Selfie

Sharkshe, aka Shakshi Shetty, is a female gaming legend. In her mirror selfie, the gamer shows her sass style in a white full-sleeved crop top paired with high-waisted whitewashed denim jeans. She looks cute with her hair secured with beautiful flower clips. Her winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and bold lips complete her sass in the mirror selfie.

Who is your favorite female gamer? Let us know in the comments box below.