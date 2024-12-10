The red carpet sizzled with the presence of celebrated gamers and actors, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening of style, achievement, and entertainment. Fans poured in votes for their favorite stars, while an esteemed jury meticulously evaluated nominees across popular, jury, and editorial categories.

This annual initiative by IWMBuzz Live aims to honor the trailblazers of the gaming world, uniting gamers, content creators, and industry leaders under one roof. The event’s mission is to celebrate the creativity, innovation, and passion that define the gaming community today.

Red Carpet Highlights
Among the stars who graced the event with their charm and charisma were some of the most beloved names in gaming and entertainment:
Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare
Ammar ‘Destro’ Khan
Mahek ‘Mizo Plays’
Gulrez ‘Joker Ki Haveli’ Khan
Shashidhar ‘SMR Gaming’ M R
Tanmay ‘Scout’ Singh
Shakshi ‘Sharkshe’ Shetty
Riya ‘Bachu’ Verma
Tahir ‘Tahir Fuego FF’ Mukhtar
Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani
Snehiil Mehra
Surbhi-Samridhi (Chinki-Minki)
among many others…

A Night to Remember

The third edition of the India Gaming Awards wasn’t just a celebration of gaming but a symbol of how far the industry has come. Glamorous outfits, electrifying energy, and heartfelt moments marked this incredible evening. It was also a platform where gamers and actors connected, reinforcing the bond between gaming and mainstream entertainment.

Don’t miss the chance to relive the magic of the event! For exclusive photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes action, visit: https://www.indiagamingaward.com/

Intel presents dentsu-IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards season 3, powered by Epic Food Partner: KFC.
In Association With: Sterling Reserve, Napptix
Partners: Ampverse DMI Pulse, Radiocity, Whiteframes, Art Media
An Initiative By: IWMBuzz Live.