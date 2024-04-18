Mortal To Payal Gaming: Indian Gamers Who Met Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a special meeting for Indian gamers, during which they discussed the future of the Indian gaming industry, career perspectives, and women’s participation. The PM also questioned the challenges gamers face and the differences between skill-based games and those offering money. Gamers actively expressed their views and chances of addiction to gaming.

Here is the list of gamers who met PM

1)Mortal, also known as Naman Mathur, is a professional eSports player and content creator known for his skills in PUBG Mobile games.

2) Animesh Agarwal, aka Thug, rose to fame through his gameplay and streams. He has also represented India in the International tournament and is a co-founder of 8 But Creatives and S8UL Sports.

3) Anshu Bisht, popularly known as Gamerfleet, is known for his skills in playing Minecraft. His streams and videos are very popular.

4) Ganesh Gangadhar, popularly known as Skrossi, is a global gamer. To entertain his audience, the gamer shares details of his gameplay, strategies, and tips.

5) Tirth Mehta, better known as Gcttirth, is a leading game developer in India. In 2018, he won his first-ever eSports bronze medal.

6) Payal Dhare, the 23-year-old gamer known as Payal Gaming, is the most popular female gaming player and creator. She has received several accolades for her contributions.

7) Mithilesh Patankar, also known as MythPat, is known for his entertainment and gaming content. He is very popular among gaming fans.