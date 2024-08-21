Shraddha Kapoor overtakes PM Narendra Modi to become the third-highest followed Indian on Instagram

What a time it is to be actor Shraddha Kapoor. While she is currently basking in the immense love and glory she receives for her role in the film, Stree 2. it is no secret that she has an immensely lovable social media presence as well.

Her real avatar and humor have always been the hook that millions of fans love about her, and it led to her getting more and more followers on Instagram with every passing day. She already had a huge following but now, she has achieved a rare feat because she has now overtaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amass 91.4 million followers, whereas PM Modi has 91.3 million followers.

This means that Kapoor is now the third-most followed Indian just behind global star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has 91.8 million followers, and at the top of the table on Instagram is cricketing legend, Virat Kohli with a humongous 271 million followers. While surpassing Kohli might be a long shot, the fact that Kapoor is now less than 4 or 5 lakh followers away from Chopra Jonas, Kapoor might be beating her to be the second-most followed Indian on Instagram.

And talking about big numbers, Kapoor’s latest release, Stree 2 has managed to break multiple records at the box office already amassing over 230 crores in less than a week and is on track to earn bigger numbers becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.