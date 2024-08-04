Payal Dhare Aka Payal Gaming, Makes Her Dream Come True As She Attends YouTube Fanfest 2024

YouTube Fanfest India 2024 was a grand event at the Jio Conventional Centre. From influencers to gamers, popular Youtubers joined the celebration. Among other, India’s most popular female gamer Payal Dhare also known as Payal Gaming attended the event. Interestingly, it was her first time at the Fanfest and the gamers felt like her dream became a reality.

The gamer shared a post showcasing her bossy look in a red pantsuit, which Payal styled with bold black eyes, shiny cheeks, and matte lips. The YouTuber looked all set to host the show. Sharing these photos in the caption, she wrote, “Fanfest First -timer, forever grateful. Thank you for making this dream a reality @youtubeindia @youtubefanfest @eshaoberoi.”

In her story, Payal shared glimpses of the event. She walked the red carpet wearing a silver gown, dolled up like a princess, and gamers like Kaashvi, Mortal, and others joined her. The behind-the-scenes glimpse show fun time between Payal and Mortal where the Youtuber revealed that “vlogs, reels, alot of content coming out soon from ytff.” The next picture shows Beyounik pranking the gamer as he pretends to give her flowers, but instead, he ties his shoelace. While Payal reacted, “I knew it was coming.” Payal Gaming also enjoyed giving autographs to her fans. Lastly, she posed with the whole team, including Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Mortal, Kaashvi, Awez Darbar, and others.