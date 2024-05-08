Payal Gaming Shares Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala Photo Says ‘My ideal…’

The Met Gala 2024 was a grand fashion event at which many celebrities made head-turning moments with their statement styles. Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Nicole Kidman, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj, Ed Sheeran, Chris Hemsworth, Ariana Grande, and Doja Cat graced the event. Among them, Kendall Jenner’s look impressed the top female Indian gamer, Payal Gaming.

Taking to her Instagram story, Payal shared Kendall Jenner’s post featuring photos from the Met Gala 2024. However, it was not Kendall’s outfit or appearance but her stunning figure that caught Payal’s attention. Expressing her interest in the text, she wrote, “My ideal body type.” Payal Gaming revealed that she loved Kendall’s fit figure and wished to be like her.

Well, undeniably, Kendall has a stunning figure that allows her to embrace risky and fearless fits, making her an inspiration for many. On the other hand, Payal Gaming is a true fan of fashion and playing games. Her Instagram feed is a testament to her love for fashion. Whether gracing her look in a traditional saree or Western dress, she has the knack for stealing attention with her every look. Her regular posts and shares keep her fans entertained.