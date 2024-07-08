Who Wore It Better? Payal Gaming In Metallic Saree Or Kaashvi Hiranandani In Nauvari Saree

Two stunning Indian gamers, Payal Gaming, and Kaashvi Hiranandani, recently showcased their unique saree styles, leaving fans to decide who wore them better. Let’s look at their outfits and styling to see who stole the show.

Payal Gaming And Kaashvi Hiranandani’s Saree Look-

Payal Gaming

Payal Gaming opts for an elegant traditional drape that combines the elegance features of a metallic hue, a plain saree with pleats, and a dropped end piece. She pairs her look with a designer blouse with a sleeveless deep neckline, with silver work adding a touch of glamour and sophistication to her ethnic look. Payal opts for minimal accessories, with a necklace, long earrings, and bangles, letting the traditional look take center stage. Her mid-partition straight hairstyle and minimal makeup with pink lips completed her look.

Kaashvi Hiranandani

Kaashvi Hiranandani chose a Maharashtrian ethnic piece that exuded timeless elegance and sophistication. The outfit features a pink hue cotton fabric with a shimmer gold border saree and a pleated end piece to add a touch of elegance. She pairs her look with an elegant yet striking sleeveless, plain blouse. Priya kept her accessories minimal, opting for classic pearl embellishment necklaces, bangles, a Nath, and a half-moon bindi, allowing the outfit to be the focal point. The diva opts for a mid-partition bun hairstyle with a mogra gajra and glam makeup with pink glossy lips to complement her look.

Payal Gaming and Kaashvi Hiranandani rock their respective sarees with confidence and style, each bringing their unique flair to the timeless fit.