Kaashvi Hiranandani brings Kaash We Match to life; S8UL’s gaming star to host groundbreaking dating show

Kaashvi Hiranandani, widely known as KaashPlays and one of India’s most beloved female gamers, is pushing the boundaries of gaming and entertainment with her exciting new venture, Kaash We Match. This innovative blind dating show brings together romance, humor, and gaming in a way that has never been seen before, blending elements of gaming culture with real-world connection. The series is set to run for 12 episodes, with the first episode taking place on December 23 at antiSocial in Lower Parel, Mumbai and promises to take viewers on a fresh, exciting ride that redefines what a dating show can be.

As a member of S8UL, India’s premier esports and gaming content organization, KaashPlays is part of a team that has consistently brought international acclaim with three consecutive Global Esports Awards and back-to-back wins at the MOBIES. This new IP exemplifies the organization and its creators’ ability to push boundaries in the gaming content industry.

The first episode of ‘Kaash We Match’ boasts an exciting lineup of guests, including Kaashvi’s fellow S8UL gamer Siddhant Joshi, known as S8UL Sid, alongside well-renowned creators Nikunj Lotia, popularly known as BeYouNick, and Eisha Malkaani. The second episode, scheduled for December 28th, will feature the hilarious comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth, a.k.a. Kullu, promising more laughter and memorable moments.

Sharing her thoughts on the IP, Kaashvi Hiranandani aka KaashPlays said, “I am delighted to unveil Kaash We Match, an IP that goes beyond traditional gaming content and brings love, laughter, and gaming together. As gamers, we are constantly pushing boundaries in the esports world, and Kaash We Match is my way of showing that creators like us can make an impact by blending multiple forms of entertainment. Through meet-and-greets and Q&A sessions, I have witnessed the impact of in-person connections and with this show, I am really excited for my audience to not only watch or participate but also find their own unexpected connections along the way. This is just the beginning of what I hope will be a journey that challenges traditional norms and paves the way for future gaming content that connects with people on a deeper level.”

Each episode of ‘Kaash We Match’ begins with the host KaashPlays introducing the unique concept of the show. Contestants share their interests and expectations before embarking on a fun, light-hearted date guided by the host’s playful questions.

The panel and audience also participate by asking questions and voting on whether the contestants are a good match. The show then transitions to a cooperative gaming challenge, featuring games such as It Takes Two or Chained Together, where contestants will play as a team to test their compatibility. Winners of the challenge will receive exciting prizes like a PlayStation or Dyson Airwrap.

Kaash We Match is a pioneering venture that represents a significant leap for India’s gaming community, showcasing the versatility and creativity of gamers as entertainers and innovators.

Tickets for the show are available here:

https://insider.in/kaash-we-match-23rd-dec-antisocial-mumbai-iehpl/event

The episodes will also be streamed on KaashPlays’ YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/KaashPlays

For further information and updates about the IP, follow KaashPlays on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/kaaashvi/?hl=en