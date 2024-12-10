Candid Moments from dentsu- IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards Season 3

The dentsu-IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards Season 3, hosted by IWMBuzz Live,presented by Intel, and powered by epic food partner KFC, wasn’t just a night of accolades—it was a celebration of raw, unfiltered fun! From shared laughs to backstage banter, the evening was a treasure trove of candid moments that showcased the heart and soul of India’s gaming community. Gamers, creators, and industry leaders came together to create memories as vibrant as their passion for gaming.

From spontaneous laughs to heartfelt interactions, the red carpet and backstage areas were buzzing with energy as stars mingled, shared stories, and celebrated their love for gaming.

The candid moments, whether on the red carpet, during backstage meetups, or post-event celebrations, reflected the unity and joy that gaming brings to its community. These moments were a testament to the vibrant and ever-growing gaming culture in India.

The India Gaming Awards Season 3 was a celebration of gaming talent, driven by IWMBuzz Live’s commitment to creating a platform that uplifts and empowers the gaming community. By recognizing gamers’ achievements and fostering a supportive atmosphere, IWMBuzz continues to boost the growth of the gaming industry and its passionate creators

Ammar ‘Destro’ Khan,Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare, Ankit ‘Ankiii Bot’ Pandey, Piyush ‘Spero’ Bhatla, Parv ‘Soul Regaltos’ Singh, Mahek ‘Mizo Plays’, Tahir ‘Tahir Fuego FF’ Mukhtar, Riya ‘Bachu’ Verma, Swayambika ‘Sway’ Sachar, Gulrez ‘Joker Ki Haveli’ Khan, Shakshi ‘Sharkshe’ Shetty, Salman ‘8Bit Mamba’ Ahmad, Shashidhar ‘SMR Gaming’ M R, Tanmay ‘Scout’ Singh, Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani, Snehiil Mehra, Surbhi-Samridhi (Chinki-Minki), among others.

Let’s check out the candid moments: