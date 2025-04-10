India Kids Summit Season 6: Empowering Youth Through Innovation

The 6th edition of the India Kids Summit brought together some of the most esteemed industry panel experts to engage in interesting conversations which ranged from talking about the markets that cater around kids, the content they consume and much more, empowering the youth, brands and much more.

One of the burning topics for the same that was discussed was Empowering Youth Through Innovation. Ketan K Bharati, Brand & Marketing Consultant, moderated the session with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company; Mr. Hussaine Kesury, Chief Business Officer, Pepperfry; Megha Tata, Strategic Advisor and Independent Director; Jyoti Kumar Bansal, Chief – Brand & Communications, Tata Power; and Gustavo Roman, Global Commercial Head, KidZania.

Excerpts from the conversation –

Ketan: India, as a young population, is around 500 million. That’s bigger than the US population. The challenge for brands and us is how to empower and engage them through your brand. Vimal, I’ll start with you. TVS has been largely taking forward the mantle of motorbikes. What are the kind of engagements TVS does for younger audiences in terms of having brand relevancy?

Vimal: We have been the flag-bearers of motorsports in India over the years. We have been democratising motorsports for three decades. The purpose of that was threefold – safety, bringing moto racing and doing it big. Collaborating with KidZania, we have created immersive experiences where the kid first asks his father who is going out to wear a helmet. Through these immersive experiences, they are talking about safety and making a mark.

Ketan: How do you bring excitement and change about the environment through Tata Power?

Jyoti: Energy and power isn’t something we usually talk with kids and the youth about. We go to schools and places to convey about saving power. Then they were telling the parents, after learning, to save the bill. We have now evolved it into today’s times for solar and environment. It is very much through the lens, through the screen. For them, telling isn’t enough, it has to be immersive, experiential. For us, doing activities in school helped us a lot.

Ketan: Gustavo, primarily KidZania is an offline platform. How do you bridge the gap for kids who are on their screens coming to an offline activity?

Gustavo: Honestly, it is organic. Kids love interaction and while it is true that they are glued to their screens, they are just organically coming to this and living these experiences because they are kids and they are looking to have fun. 90 percent of brands aren’t speaking to kids but to adults in KidZania. Children aren’t engaging because they are consulting but because they have an immersive experience. The brands we have here are teaching kids while they are having fun. Yes, we are an offline platform but we have the opportunity to create digital content while doing this. Through our communication channels, we want to amplify it.

Ketan: Megha, what do you see in terms of content and IPs that can possibly engage the kids from not just a marketing perspective but from a business perspective too?

Megha: We have spoken about real experiences and how we want kids to have that, but the reality is different and kids are glued to their screens. TV is still considered the largest medium, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, but they are also consuming data throughout. This age group is fickle-minded or they don’t have the patience. In that world, you’re trying to get communication out – it is a hard task. How are you connecting with the kids and what is the relatability with them is what is important. Don’t talk to them, engage with them, and co-create with them. If you’re communicating with them in one way through TV, then create it interactively through digital platforms or AI. Make them feel they are a part of the world they want to be in. IPs create an important connect with the child. You have to layer basic content giving the child more opportunities and it is a combination of both these things which is important.

The panel highlighted how innovation can play a crucial role in connecting with the youth – not just through flashy content or technology, but by building deeper, immersive, and value-driven experiences. Each speaker offered a unique lens, from on-ground activation and experiential learning to creating relatable digital content, making it clear that the future of youth engagement lies in meaningful storytelling and strong brand purpose.

