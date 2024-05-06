Level Up Your Look with Payal Gaming-Inspired Brown Hair Color for the Ultimate Summer Style!

Payal Dhaare, aka Payal Gaming, is not just a gamer, she’s a trendsetter. Her influence extends beyond the gaming industry, as she’s also a fashion icon. Her fresh take on diverse clothes, from hair styling to choosing innovative footwear, always inspires. Now, she’s here to motivate her fans to go for a fresh summer appearance with brown hair. Let’s have a peek below.

Payal’s Summer-Inspired New Brown Color Look-

Payal shared photos and a video on Instagram to showcase her new hair color. She opted for a casual look, wearing a black round-neck full-sleeved crop top and blue denim. She complemented her outfit with wavy open locks and chocolate-colored hair. Payal kept her makeup minimal, with pink matte lips, and accessorized with a gold heart chain.

In the first photo, she took a selfie with a sweet smile, showcasing her front wavy hair color appearance. In the second picture, she shared a photo of her back, displaying her brown hair color appearance with shiny tresses. Additionally, she shared some videos on her Instagram story.

In the video, she shared a sneak peek of her hair being colored. The front upper section of her hair was covered with aluminum foil paper, a technique that creates a multi-dimensional look. After applying the color, she revealed her new stunning, shiny brown hair. Lastly, she showed off her dazzling hair, which is perfect for summer. She also gave credit to her hairstylist for doing amazing hair color.

Payal gaming-inspired brown hair color is not just any brown, it’s a unique shade that’s a fantastic choice for upgrading your summer style. It’s trendy, versatile, and adds a touch of fun to your look, making it the ultimate summer hair color statement!

