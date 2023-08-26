GURUDHARMA: The Age of Bravery A Multiplayer Online Battle Arena game inspired by Indian Mythology

Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani (Founders – Ram Madhvani Films, Equinox Films & Equinox Virtual) the creative minds behind National Award-winning film “Neerja”, Emmy-nominated series “Aarya” are now venturing into the world of gaming as Equinox Virtual. With their expertise in creating captivating entertainment, they have now teamed up with game publisher nCore Games and Indonesian game developer, Anantarupa Studios to bring audiences – GURUDHARMA: The Age of Bravery, a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena mobile first game inspired by Indian Mythology. This collaborative effort aims to seamlessly integrate cinematic storytelling with engaging game mechanics and the adrenaline-pumping world of gaming, catering to audiences in India and around the globe.

As the Indian gaming industry continues to burgeon, this collaboration signifies the convergence of Indian narratives with competitive gaming and is set to usher in stories that come alive in the gaming arena, providing gamers a riveting experience.

Amita & Ram Madhvani (Founders & Producers, Equinox Virtual) said, ‘Gurudharma: The Age of Bravery’ stands as a testament to our shared passion for storytelling, technology, and collaboration. Together, we’ve woven the threads of Indian Mythology into a tapestry of enthralling gameplay, while showcasing our strength as a Creative power-house.”

Vishal Gondal (Co-Founder, nCORE Games) said, “Content with an Indian context has been under-represented in gaming though a lot of Indians play mobile games. Through its subsidiaries, nCore Global has always been focused on creating gaming content with a focus on the Indian context. With Equinox and Anantarupa Studios, we have put together an amazing coalition of talent in creativity, storytelling, technology and marketing expertise. I am sure the Indian gamer will find this most exciting.”

Diana Paskarina (COO and Co-Founder, Anantarupa Studios) added, “It’s an exciting phase for us to integrate our development skills with rich storytelling and Anantarupa Studios is proud to contribute our technical expertise to this exciting venture.”

Speaking on this development, Tejraj Parab (Director, nCORE Games) mentioned, “Gurudharma has been created with the Indian gamer’s Eco-system in mind & It will work on low-end handsets. This is indeed the re-imagination of ancient mythology in a modern, interactive format.”

Khvafar Vakharia (Co-Founder, Equinox Virtual) said “Gaming, as a medium, adds layers of depth and complexity to narratives that few other platforms can offer. We have reimagined ancient characters for the age of digital interactions. The sheer depth and breadth of gameplay that is possible due to the proliferation of characters and their stories in Indian Mythology makes the game extremely engaging.”

Gurudharma is set to be launched in closed beta soon which will be followed by a final release once the beta is concluded.