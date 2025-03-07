‘The Waking of a Nation’ Review: A Bullet From The Past That Still Rings Loud

Just another retelling of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre—this, most certainly, is not. SonyLIV’s latest series, The Waking of a Nation, establishes its distinct identity almost immediately, ensuring that its purpose is far beyond merely recounting the tragic event. Instead, it deftly explores the lives of those swept into the vortex of history, the forces that orchestrated the atrocity, and the far-reaching consequences that forever altered human history. What sets this narrative apart is its deeply personal approach—told through the lens of four friends, caught in the storm of revolution and betrayal, utterly unprepared for the role fate has assigned them.

At the helm of this ambitious project is creator and director Ram Madhvani, whose meticulous research and unwavering commitment to authenticity form the very backbone of the series. Madhvani is known for his thorough world-building, and here, he delivers a period drama that is neither indulgent nor overly stylized but instead, deeply rooted in historical accuracy.

Ram Madhvani’s storytelling is marked by an acute sense of urgency, his deft handling of multiple timelines keeping the narrative taut and immersive

The rigor with which he and his team of writers have reconstructed this era is evident in every frame—the language, the socio-political landscape, the ideological conflicts—each detail carefully preserved to maintain a sense of unfiltered realism.

Yet, at the heart of this grand historical canvas is the compelling story of four friends, bound by loyalty yet divided by ideology. Among them is Kantilal Sahni (Taaruk Raina), a freshly minted lawyer who has just returned from London, his Western education earning him the teasing moniker of angrez among his peers.

While he remains a staunch advocate for his people, his methods and beliefs place him at odds with those around him. It is this ideological friction, the constant push and pull between revolution and reform, that fuels the series’ dramatic tension. As Kantilal unknowingly inches closer to the catastrophe that will define an era, the audience, too, is drawn into the inexorable march toward history’s most chilling crescendo.

Madhvani’s storytelling is marked by an acute sense of urgency, his deft handling of multiple timelines keeping the narrative taut and immersive. Interestingly, the event—the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre—doesn’t occur until the fourth episode. And when it does, it unfolds with staggering restraint. In a directorial masterstroke, Madhvani resists the urge to depict explicit bloodshed.

While the deliberate pacing is often a strength—allowing the weight of history to settle upon the viewer—it occasionally falters, leaving certain moments feeling more meandering than meditative.

Instead, we see the horror through an entirely different lens: the deafening sound of relentless gunfire, the sheer panic reverberating through the city, the unseen yet deeply felt carnage. By stripping away the conventional visual cues of brutality, he forces the audience into an even more unsettling space—the realm of imagination. The massacre, when left to the mind’s eye, is more harrowing than any explicit depiction could ever be.

The series thrives on its performances, with Sahil Mehta, Nikita Dutta, Bhawsheel Singh Sahni, and Taaruk Raina immersing themselves fully into their roles. The chemistry among the ensemble cast elevates the human element of the story, offering moments of warmth and camaraderie that provide much-needed respite from the overarching tension.

Their friendship, tested by revolution, duty, and betrayal, forms the emotional core of the series, grounding its historical weight in deeply personal stakes.

However, The Waking of a Nation is not without its flaws. At times, the slow-burn treatment of the narrative threatens to derail its momentum, particularly in the final two episodes, where the expected emotional crescendo feels somewhat subdued. While the deliberate pacing is often a strength—allowing the weight of history to settle upon the viewer—it occasionally falters, leaving certain moments feeling more meandering than meditative.

Yet, despite these minor shortcomings, the series remains a remarkable achievement. It serves as a potent reminder that even well-trodden historical narratives can yield fresh perspectives when examined through the right lens.

By digging deep into archival records, unearthing untold stories, and painting history not as a distant, immutable past but as a living, breathing entity, The Waking of a Nation succeeds in making history feel urgent, debatable, contentious—and, above all, profoundly human.