Payday To Star Wars: August 2023 Special Free Games For Gamers On Prime Gaming

Who doesn’t like free things? Undoubtedly everyone when there are no terms and conditions applied. Amazon is a renowned brand in the business. Amazon Prime Gaming announced 8 free games that subscribers can download and play in August. Earlier, the brand made Prey, Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, and Shovel Knight: Showdown available for the users.

This month Baldur’s Gate 2 was free in July, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is launching on PC on 3rd August. The same with Payday 2, and its Gage Mod Courier DLC. Payday 2 is free in August, and Payday will come out on 21st of September. Along with this, another free game is Star Wars.

In addition, other free games in August are Farming Simulator 19, Foretales, Blade Assualt, In Sound Mind, Summertime Madness, and Driftland: The Magic Revival.

Free Games In August 2023 And Release Date

Payday 2 + Gage Mod Courier DLC on 3rd August.

Farming Simulator 19 on 10th August.

Blade Assault on 10th August.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 on 17th August.

Foretales on 17th August.

Driftland: The Magic Revival on 17th August.

In Sound Mind on 24th August.

Summertime Madness on 31st August.

In contrast, Star Wars games are having a good time with the amazing success of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws. Fans also expect the Force Unleashed series to get a new version, whether a sequel or reboot.

