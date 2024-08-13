Pokemon voice actor Rachel Lillis passes away at 46

Rachel Lillis, an American screenwriter and popular voice actor has passed away at 46 years old. Apart from her screenwriting instances, Lillis was most popularly known for voicing multiple Pokemon characters, Misty, Jessie and Jigglypuff.

Lillis was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and now, passed away back on Saturday, 10th August, 2024.

Her Pokémon co-star Veronica Taylor, who voiced the lead character Ash Ketchum in the English dub, announced Lillis’ death on social media “with a very heavy heart”.

“Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing,” Taylor wrote. “She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokemon’s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved.

“Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference.”

She added: “I was lucky enough to know Rachael as a friend. She had unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end. She had a great sense of humor, was wonderful to be with, incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory. She worked hard and cared deeply. I am not sure how this very dark void will be filled now that her light no longer shines in it.”

Lillis also played characters in shows including Hunter x Hunter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Winx Club, and voiced various Pokémon in the Super Smash Bros game series.

May her soul rest in peace.