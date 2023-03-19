Pokemon GO gamers worldwide prepared for Slowpoke Community Day. Today between 2:00 and 5:00 PM local time, the event took place.

In contrast to past Community Days, this one included two unique raid bosses rather than just one. This can be attributed to the fact that Slowpoke, the event’s star creature, has two regional variations in Niantic’s mobile game. With the exception of the Galarian subspecies’ Water secondary type, both versions are almost identical.

Weaknesses

Slowpoke has several weaknesses that may be exploited in war. As a water-kind Pokémon, it’s miles weak towards electric and grass-kind attacks. Additionally, as a psychic kind, it is vulnerable in opposition to dark, ghost, and computer virus-type moves. Therefore, it’s recommended to use Pokemon which have those kinds of assaults when taking up Slowpoke in a raid.

First-rate counters

The countermeasures and tactics to utilize against Slowpoke’s two variations are identical because they are both Psychic-type Pokemon GO monsters. In this raid, developed Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type choices will fare better than unevolved Psychic-type Pocket Monsters because they are both of those types.

Zekrom – Zekrom is an electric-powered and dragon-kind pokemon that can deal massive harm to slowpoke with its electric attacks. Its move set should encompass price beam and wild rate.

Rayquaza – Rayquaza is a dragon and flying-type pokemon that could use its dragon and flying-type movements to deal huge harm to Slowpoke. Its moveset ought to include dragon tail and outrage.

Machamp – Machamp is a fighting-type pokemon that can deal large harm to Slowpoke with its preventing-type moves. Its moveset ought to consist of a counter and dynamic punch.

Roserade – Roserade is a grass and poison-kind Pokemon that can deal huge damage to Slowpoke with its grass and poison-type actions. Its moveset has to encompass razor leaf and grass knot.

Darkrai – Darkrai is a darkish-kind Pokemon that may deal huge damage to Slowpoke with its dark-kind moves. Its moveset needs to consist of snarl and shadow ball.

Niantic’s mobile game requires a strong offense because Slowpoke is a particularly hefty Pokemon. A failed raid attempt could occur from this creature’s massive HP stalling unprepared troops. This means that trainers may need to modify their teams in accordance with the number of people ready to take on one raid and the monsters they have access to. In a perfect environment, this raid should be manageable for three players, each of whom has Gengar, Shadow Weavile, Drapion, and Darkrai. Nonetheless, some players may struggle to locate raid parties and quality Pokemon. Just keep in mind to maximize the usage of the resources at hand in this scenario and expand they send out raid invites to all of their internet friends. They can always count on help from someone.