Raj Varma, Naman Mathur, and Tanmay Singh are well-known Indian gamers and content creators. They are popularly known by their online aliases – Snax, SouL Mortal, and Scout, respectively. They have gained massive popularity through their gaming content on YouTube and Twitch, primarily in the game PUBG Mobile. They have millions of subscribers and followers on their respective channels and have participated in various gaming tournaments.

Raj Varma, Naman Mathur, and Tanmay Singh are uninterested in the fashion-related stuff they produce. However, they may occasionally share fancy attire images on their social media sites. They have all recently emerged in trendy avatars in casual and formal attire; scroll down to see their dashing appearances.

Check Out Tanmay Singh, Naman Mathur, And Raj Varma’s Outfits –

Scout, aka Tanmay Singh, was dressed in a pistachio-colored t-shirt, a dark navy blue blazer, and black pants. His hair was styled in a side-parted puffy hairdo. Tanmay’s only accessory is a diamond neck chain. In the first image, he stands against a wall and gives an intense look to the camera. He uploaded a half-body shot with a sparkling filter in the second photo.

In the third image, he pulls up his jacket sleeves and poses candidly for the camera. Finally, in the last photo, he showed a close-up of his face with one eyebrow lifted to the camera. Tanmay Singh captioned his post, “Some beautiful paths can’t be discovered without getting lost.”

Mortal, aka Naman Mathur, appeared in a formal avatar wearing a light blue shirt, a black jacket and pants suit, and brown shoes. He messily styled his hair. Naman’s accessories consist of only black frame specs. In the photograph, Naman stands with one leg in front of him and a gorgeous smile on his face.

Snax, aka Raj Varma, donned a black printed half-sleeved shirt with black joggers. Raj styled his hair in a side parted puffed style. He only wears a black wristwatch. In the photo, he poses with his leg resting on the fence, touches his watch, and stares seriously at the camera.

