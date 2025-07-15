SuperGaming Introduces Abilities in Indus Battle Royale, Enabling Players to Shape Their Own Mythwalker

SuperGaming today announced the debut of Abilities to Indus Battle Royale, marking another significant gameplay update. In this new update players will now have newer ways to build their own version of the perfect Mythwalker. With this system, Indus adds another strategic layer to its Indo-Futuristic gameplay, allowing players to go beyond weapons, loot and kills.

Abilities in Indus are designed to serve every kind of player, from newcomers who are looking for an instant impact to seasoned pros who thrive on depth and outplay potential. With this system, each player who enters Virlok is equipped with gear and also with personalized powers that complement their preferred style of play.

Each player can now select from active abilities tied to unique gameplay archetypes like Intel, Support, Mobility and Assault. These are executed with a single-tap input, keeping the system easy to use while enabling deep tactical options. This keeps Indus true to its mobile-first design philosophy—fast, fluid, and strategic.

At launch, players can get their hands on four powerful abilities:

● Hunter’s Instinct (Intel) — Activate infrared vision for 20 seconds within a 150-meter radius to detect nearby enemies. Perfect for tracking movement and planning ahead. Cooldown: 80 seconds.

● Shield Dome (Support) — Deploy a bullet-blocking energy barrier with 400 HP that protects you and your squad while still allowing outgoing fire. Ideal for clutch revives and tight holds. Cooldown: 75 seconds.

● Speed Run (Mobility) — Dash in any direction with impact, damaging enemies along your path. Use it to close gaps, escape danger, or reposition fast. Cooldown: 85 seconds.

● Deadeye (Assault) — Draw a high-powered sidearm for 25 seconds. It delivers 360 headshot damage and 180 body damage. Each headshot kills refunds bullets, rewarding precision and aggression. Cooldown: 80 seconds.

“Every update in Indus is brought to give our players new ways to express themselves, outplay opponents, and shape every match to their style. Abilities are a natural step forward in that journey. They bring new depth to each encounter while keeping Indus fast, tactical, and accessible. This is part of our ongoing effort to make Indus deeper, more strategic, and above all, make player feel more powerful as they Craft their own Hero; without ever losing sight of what makes it fun.” said Roby John, CEO and Co-Founder, SuperGaming.

To see Abilities in action, check out the video here: Watch on YouTube

Complementing the launch of abilities is the introduction of Anti-Gravity Spires. These are floating stone obelisks that appear throughout the map. When activated, these spires launch players upward into a controlled redeployment dive, letting them reposition quickly across Virlok. Players can see spires on the map and use them strategically to gain elevation, escape combat, or shift into the next zone.

Also joining the feature slate is Custom Rooms, a much-requested community tool that lets players organize their own matches and tournaments. Custom Rooms allow hosts to choose game modes (Battle Royale & TDM), maps, squad sizes (Solo, Duo, Squad), toggle gameplay settings like aim assist or auto-fire, and even include spectators. From private lobbies to friendly scrims, Indus now makes room for community-driven formats with greater control and flexibility.

Indus Battle Royale continues to evolve based on feedback and player behavior. These features mark a leap in how Indus empowers player agency within a battle royale format. By combining intuitive design with deeper mechanics, Indus expands the tactical sandbox that the players operate in. Whether they are jumping in for their first game or their hundredth.