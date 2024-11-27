Team Diamond claims victory in the inaugural Minecraft tournament of Creators Rumble

The recently concluded Minecraft battle, Creators Rumble, an initiative by OP Gaming, marked an electrifying debut as Team Diamond emerged as winners, showcasing exceptional skill and teamwork to secure the top spot with an impressive score of 102 points. The winning team, which included GamerFleet, Ro9nie, DevXD, and EpicDipic, outshone fierce contenders Team Gold, featuring Mr. Lapis, Siddharth, CassalFx, and Pahadi Gamer, who finished in second place with a commendable 92 points.

The tournament was a massive success, drawing over 7,400 live-viewers during the stream and reaching a massive audience of 4 million and counting. This groundbreaking event was lauded by the Indian Minecraft community as a pivotal moment in competitive gaming.

GamerFleet, part of the victorious Team Diamond, shared his excitement saying, “Competing alongside some of the country’s best gamers was exciting and a much-needed boost for the Indian Minecraft gaming community. I hope we continue to have similar tournaments in the future, as they not only bring excitement but also contribute to uplift the gaming community in India as a whole.”

The tournament also featured appearances by gaming legend BeastBoyShub, who encouraged participants and fueled their competitive spirit.

The tournament saw 24 Minecraft gamers, divided into six teams of four, engage in intense battles that tested their strategic prowess and creativity which made the tournament a huge success and connected deeply with the minecraft community. Fans hailed the tournament as a turning point for the Indian Minecraft community.

The inaugural Creators Rumble featured popular Indian Minecraft gamers, including Mythpat (Mithilesh Patankar), Gamerfleet (Anshu Bisht), Piyush Joshi Gaming (Piyush Joshi), AndreoBee (Naveen Yadav), MC Addon (Dipanshu Prajapati), PSD1 (Prathamesh), EpicDipic (Deepak Kumar), ShadowShooter (Pankaj Kumar Sahoo), I.M.Kopi (Bibek Jung Kunwar), Proboiz (Paresh Solanki), Mr Lapis (Jitender Kumar), GameBeat (Nitin Tyagi), Risible Twins (Kartik and Kunal), Yug Playz (Yug Thakkar), Agnit Plays (Vinit Aggarwal), GamerJatin (Jatin Makhija), Spunky Insaan (Harshit Nema), Pahadi Gaming (Lokesh Karakoti), DevXD (Pankaj Dev), Ro9nie (Rohan Chhabra), Sidh4rth (Siddharth), CassalFx (Shrey Patel) and Dattrax Gaming (Harvest Dewangan).

With the success of the Creators Rumble inaugural edition, OP Gaming, a subsidiary of OprahFx, plans to build on this momentum, fostering opportunities for Indian creators to compete on platforms and inspiring the next generation of gamers.