The Battle for Ascension Continues: OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 3 Kicks Off Today

New Delhi, June 27, 2025: The final leg of South Asia’s most prestigious VALORANT tournament is here. The OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia (OMEN VCSA) 2025 Split 3 kicks off today, June 27, with matches running online through July 3. This final split will determine the top four teams who will advance to the VCT Ascension Pacific Qualifiers, taking place online on July 7–8, and culminating in a high-stakes LAN in Gurugram on July 12–13. OMEN VCSA, a Riot Games and NODWIN Gaming IP powered by OMEN by HP as the title sponsor, serves as the official pathway for South Asia’s best teams to reach the VCT Ascension Pacific 2025 stage.

Split 3 of OMEN VCSA 2025 features a total prize pool of ₹53 lakhs, intensifying the race as teams compete for a coveted spot in the Ascension Qualifiers. The top of the Challenger Points leaderboard is currently led by Revenant X Spark (155), followed by Velocity Gaming (130) and Reckoning Esports (120), setting the stage for a high-stakes finish.

Following an action-packed season, Split 3 brings together a competitive lineup of eight teams. Revenant Esports, Reckoning Esports, S8UL, Velocity Gaming, GE Academy, and Dot Exe Esports return based on their performances in previous splits. They are joined by XO IND and Asterisk, new challengers who qualified through the Promotion and Relegation system. With the leaderboard shaped by accumulated Challenger Points, every match in this final split could tip the balance.

To recap the journey so far: Velocity Gaming stunned fans by winning Split 1 with an unbeaten run straight out of the open qualifiers. Revenant X Spark claimed the Split 2 title in a tense two-day LAN finale, defeating Reckoning Esports in the grand finals. Despite the loss, Reckoning’s Kirill Matsanov (a.k.a. ‘moner’) emerged as the standout player of Split 2, securing the MVP title with 258 kills and a string of clutch performances throughout the tournament.

The 2025 edition of VCSA has seen a revamped format and structure, complete with a cumulative prize pool of INR 1.13 crore, and the introduction of a points-based progression system that will determine the four teams advancing to the Ascension Qualifiers at the end of Split 3. With the stakes higher than ever, the battle for regional dominance and a chance at international recognition is far from over.

With Challenger Points accumulated across Splits 1 and 2 already setting the leaderboard, Split 3 is the last chance for teams to secure their position in the top four standings. These four teams will move to the Ascension Qualifiers, where only one squad will earn the honor of representing South Asia on the VCT Ascension Pacific stage against the best from other Asia-Pacific Challenger leagues.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said:

“Split 3 is where the pressure peaks. Teams know this is their final shot to book a ticket to the VCT Ascension Pacific 2025 and make South Asia proud on the international stage. The battle lines are drawn, and fans can expect some of the fiercest VALORANT action of the year.”

Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, South Asia, Riot Games, said:

“We’ve reached the most critical phase of the season. With the leaderboard tightly contested and everything on the line, every match in Split 3 becomes a make-or-break moment. The journey through VCSA has already highlighted the incredible talent across South Asia, and Split 3 is set to deliver a thrilling conclusion before the Ascension Qualifiers.”

What’s at Stake:

● Final opportunity to earn Challenger Points

● The top 4 teams move into the Ascension Qualifiers

● Winner of the Ascension Qualifiers to represent South Asia at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025

Tournament Details:

● Split 3 : June 27 – July 3, 2025

● Ascension Qualifiers Online: July 7 – July 8, 2025

● Ascension Qualifiers LAN: July 12 – 13, 2025 | Gurugram, India

● Broadcast: NODWIN Gaming YouTube (Hindi & English) | NODWIN Gaming Facebook (Hindi)

For fans, players, and the esports community, Split 3 promises high drama, unexpected twists, and defining moments that will shape the future of South Asian VALORANT on the global stage.