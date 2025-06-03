Revenant XSpark Triumphs at OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 LAN Finals

Revenant XSpark emerged victorious at the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia (VCSA) 2025 Split 2 LAN Finals, held at Phoenix Market City, Mumbai. With this decisive win, they not only claim the lion’s share of the ₹29 lakh prize pool but also move closer to qualifying for the VCT Ascension Pacific 2025.

OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia (VCSA) is a Riot Games and NODWIN Gaming IP, with OMEN by HP as the title sponsor. Split 2 saw South Asia’s elite VALORANT squads battle it out in a spectacle of strategy, precision, and grit.

After a two-day LAN finale, Revenant XSpark defeated Reckoning Esports in a thrilling grand final showdown. While the win belonged to Revenant, moner a.k.a. Kirill Matsanov from Reckoning Esports stood tall as the Split 2 MVP, delivering a standout performance across the weekend with 258 kills and several clutch plays that had the crowd on its feet.

The Showmatches That Stole the Spotlight

The action wasn’t limited to just the competition. Fans were treated to two electrifying showmatches across the weekend:

Day 1 featured Team Dan vs Team Bruno, a high-octane creator showdown that had the crowd roaring with every play. The teams included winners from the 1v1 VALORANT battles at the OMEN booth as well as popular creators from Reckoning Esports, making it a true community celebration.

Day 2 saw the OMEN Showmatch, where influencers, creators, and community legends joined forces to celebrate the spirit of VALORANT and engage with fans in a thrilling exhibition of skill and camaraderie.

These showmatches added a fun, community-first flavor to the high-stakes weekend and spotlighted the broader ecosystem powering the region’s esports growth.

From the Winners

Sabyasachi ‘antidote’ Bose, IGL of Revenant XSpark, said:

“Winning Split 2 on LAN in front of the fans is a feeling we’ll never forget. The energy in Mumbai was absolutely incredible, and every match pushed us to bring our best. We’re now more motivated for Ascension than ever!

The Crowd Went Clutch

Split 2 was not just a test of skill but a celebration of the growing VALORANT community in South Asia. The group stage saw over 40 creator watch parties across YouTube and Facebook, and the LAN Finals amplified the excitement with on-ground giveaways, fan meet-and-greets, exclusive merchandise, and more.

Viewership highlights:

● Total views: 4 million+ over 2 days of finals

● Peak CCV: 18,000+

● 10+ watch party channels broadcasting live

What’s Next?

With Split 2 now complete, the OMEN VCSA 2025 heads into its final chapter with Split 3, which will further decide who earns the coveted spot at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025. The competition is only getting fiercer as teams jostle for final Challenger Points and a shot at international glory.

From the Organizers

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming:

“Split 2 has cemented OMEN VCSA’s place as the definitive VALORANT battleground for South Asia. The LAN was electric, and we’re proud to showcase this level of talent, storytelling, and fandom. Congratulations to Revenant XSpark on a well-earned victory! The road to Ascension heats up with even more intensity.”

Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, South Asia, Riot Games:

“Split 2 was a clear reflection of the community’s continued focus and influence in shaping competitive VALORANT in South Asia. The turnout, energy, and support from players and fans alike underline the ecosystem we’re building together. Congratulations to Revenant XSpark. We’re looking ahead to Split 3 as another step toward a stronger, more connected path to Ascension.”