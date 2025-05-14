OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 set to kick off on May 16 with a prize pool of INR 29 lakhs

The stage is set for the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 (OMEN VCSA Split 2) as eight of the region’s finest VALORANT teams prepare to clash for glory and a prize pool of INR 29 lakhs. Organised by NODWIN Gaming, a leader in the global esports and gaming ecosystem, in collaboration with Riot Games, makers of the globally acclaimed title, VALORANT, Split 2 of the OMEN VCSA will feature three weeks of high-octane action.

Following a highly competitive Split 1 that amassed over 10 million views across platforms, the tournament enters a critical phase with heightened stakes. Of the eight remaining teams, only the top three will secure a place at the LAN Finals, where they will compete not only for the championship title and prize pool but also for essential Challenger Points that play a decisive role in their qualification journey toward VCT Ascension Pacific 2025.

From the Organizers

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming:

“The OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia is part of a growing ecosystem that’s being shaped by the passion of our players, the energy of the community, and the support of our partners. Split 1 has already shown just how strong that foundation is, with great viewership and fan engagement. As we move ahead, the focus is on creating more opportunities for players and putting South Asia firmly on the global VALORANT map. The potential here is massive—and we’re just getting started.”

Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, South Asia, Riot Games:

“Split 1 of the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 laid a strong foundation, elevating the competitive bar and uncovering standout talent from across the region. As we move into Split 2, we expect the intensity to rise even further. At Riot Games, our vision is to build a sustainable esports ecosystem in South Asia, one that empowers players, engages fans, and creates a clear pathway to bigger stages in the VCT (VALORANT Champions Tour) Circuits like the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia are central to that vision, and Split 2 represents another key milestone in shaping the future of competitive VALORANT in the region.”

Prize Pool Distribution:

● Split 2 Winner: ₹12,15,000

● Runner-up: ₹6,48,000

● 3rd Place: ₹4,45,500

● 4th Place: ₹2,43,000

● 5th Place: ₹1,21,500

● 6th Place: ₹1,21,500

● 7th Place: ₹81,000

● 8th Place: ₹81,000

Opening Matches:

May 16, 2025 | 3:00 PM: Velocity Gaming vs Asterisk

May 16, 2025 | 6:00 PM: Reckoning Esports vs GE Academy

May 17, 2025 | 3:00 PM: Revenant x Spark vs XO IND

May 17, 2025 | 6:00 PM: DotExe Esports vs S8UL Esports (BO3)

An Invitation to the Community

NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games welcome fans, players, and esports enthusiasts from across the region to be a part of the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025. With three high-stakes splits offering a shot at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025, the tournament marks a major step forward for VALORANT esports in the region.

Together, NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games continue to strengthen the esports ecosystem in South Asia, amplifying player stories, uncovering new talent, and uniting fans in celebration of esports brilliance.

Check out the thrilling broadcast of the OMEN VCSA 2025 on the following links :-

Hindi and English broadcast on NODWIN Gaming’s Official YouTube Channel

Hindi Broadcast on NODWIN Gaming’s Official Facebook Page