The Game Awards and NODWIN Gaming extend their partnership beyond India to other emerging markets

NODWIN Gaming, a global leader in esports and gaming in emerging markets, has officially secured the exclusive rights to distribute the 10th edition of The Game Awards in India, Myanmar, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan. This landmark agreement brings the highly anticipated annual celebration of video games and esports excellence to a wider international audience, marking a new chapter in the awards’ global reach and stands testament to NODWIN Gaming’s partnership with The Game Awards for over half a decade and its commitment to empowering gaming culture in emerging markets across the world.

Starting in 2014, The Game Awards is the annual awards ceremony honouring achievements in the video game industry. This extremely prestigious event for the gaming industry across the globe will now be broadcast and delivered in additional markets through this licensing deal. In 2023, this event often known as the ‘Oscars of Gaming’ garnered 118 million Global livestreams. It has seen renowned presenters like Al Pacino, Keanu Reeves, Margot Robbie, Dwayne Johnson, Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, and many more; with performances by musicians like- Sting, Imagine Dragons, Green Day, Hans Zimmer, Deadmau5, and more. The Gaming Awards sits at the center of popular culture – a platform that game publishers, studios, streamers, the music industry, and cutting-edge brands use to break big news and surprises to a global audience. The 10th anniversary of the Game Awards is slated for 12th December 2024.

Spearheaded by NODWIN Gaming, The Game Awards are set to be accessible through 17 additional distribution channels including TV, regional OTT, Online stations, and influencers channels, across India, Myanmar, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan, enhancing reach and visibility in some of the world’s fastest-growing markets for gaming and esports.

For over half a decade, NODWIN Gaming has worked closely with Geoff Keighley and this new phase in NODWIN’s partnership with The Game Awards underscores its commitment to empowering the gaming ecosystem across these emerging territories. By securing exclusive rights, NODWIN Gaming aims to foster a deeper connection between global gaming culture and local audiences, establishing a seamless viewing experience for fans and supporters in each region.

Speaking on NODWIN Gaming bringing The Game Awards to emerging markets, Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said, “As NODWIN Gaming continues to expand into new markets, we are thrilled to bring The Game Awards to fans across emerging markets. Our goal has always been to bridge the gap between global gaming content and the youth audience in high-growth markets. NODWIN Gaming has been a long-time supporter and partner of The Game Awards and their commitment to empowering gaming across the world aligns perfectly with our mission to support and showcase gaming excellence internationally.”

Geoff Keighley, the Founder and Host of the Game Awards said, “We are excited to continue our partnership with NODWIN to bring The Game Awards to more viewers in more emerging markets around the world. Our 10th-anniversary show will be the biggest global celebration of games.”

By building upon its strategic network and distribution partnerships, NODWIN Gaming will provide unparalleled access to The Game Awards, tapping into the massive potential of these regions. With NODWIN Gaming’s expertise in delivering captivating gaming and esports content to youth demographics, the Game Awards’ distribution is poised to become a defining milestone for gaming culture in these regions.