IWMBuzz is all set for Dentsu-IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards Season 4 to celebrate and felicitate the ever-growing gaming community. Today, we bring you the list of nominees for Fan Favourite Esports Athlete Of The Year. Check it out below!

1.Ammar “Destro” Khan: Vote Now Ammar Khan, known in the gaming world as “Destro,” is a well-known Indian player currently part of the Gods Reign team. His precise gameplay and brilliant strategy have made him a big name in esports.

2. Harsh “Goblin” Paudwal: Vote Now Born on January 8, 2004, Harsh Paudwal, fondly known as “Goblin” by fans, is a star player for Team SouL. Goblin’s aggressive playstyle and clutch moments have made him a favorite of millions of fans in the BGMI world.

3. Jonathan “Jonathan Gaming” Amaral: Vote Now Born on September 30, 2002, Jonathan Amaral is one of India’s most popular esports players. He is known for his impeccable precision and control in BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

In 2022, he finished second in the Esports Mobile Player of the Year category at the Esports Awards.

Furthermore, he joined Red Bull as a player in 2023—a testament to his popularity.

4. Tanmay “ScoutOP” Singh: Vote Now Born on July 30, 1996, Scout is considered an esports legend. He previously played for Medal Esports and is now the brand ambassador for Revenant XSpark.

Scout has played a key role in elevating the Indian gaming community to a global level.

5. Nihal Sarin: Vote Now Born on July 13, 2004, Nihal Sarin is not just an esports player, but India’s youngest chess Grandmaster. He surpassed a 2600 Elo rating at the age of 14—a record for the third-youngest Grandmaster in the world at the time. His intelligence and calm focus place him in a league of his own.

6. Adnan “Badshahh” Mohammed: Vote Now Part of the S8UL Esports team, Adnan “Badshahh” Mohammed has won the hearts of millions of viewers with his gaming talent. He is known for his confidence, quick reflexes, and teamwork.

