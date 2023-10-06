Vote Now: Fan-favourite esports organization of the year? Team Xspark, S8UL, GodLike Esports, Enigma, Orangutan, Gods Reign, Revenant Esports, Blind Esports, Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, Reckoning Esports

Gaming |

06 Oct,2023
IWMBuzz is back with ‘India Gaming Awards Season 2’ to honour the growing ecosystem of the gaming community. So today, we list the nominees for fan fav esports org of the year. Check below!

Team Xspark:

Team X Spark is one of the most popular teams on the Indian Esports circuit. It is an Indian esports organization competing majorly in public mobile tournaments. It was founded back in 2019, by the founder of team XSpark, ScoutOP is an esports player from India and is also a very famous YouTuber and influencer.

S8UL:

S8ul Esports is a popular Indian gaming team that is shaped by an association between two significant other esports bodies, Team SouL and 8bit. S8ul additionally seeks esports titles like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Free Fire.

GodLike Esports:

Godlike Esports is an Indian Esports Organization. It was framed in 2018 soon after the principal official pubg competition was declared. It has a fascinating story behind its name. There was a group in the small-scale ‘mini militia’ with the name Godlike and when the round of pubg was sent off.

Enigma:

Enigma Gaming is a popular Indian Esports Organization. The association presently has groups in different gaming sects like Valorant, BGMI, and Freefire. Owned by Aryaman Wasan and JP Renaud the platform has earned a huge fan base all across the nation.

Orangutan:

Orangutan is an association working in three verticals – Esports, Talent Management and Apparel. It consists of BGMI, Valorant, and Free Fire which will contend to come out on top. Orangutan entered the Free Fire scene by marking the list of Team Elite on 22nd November 2021.

Gods Reign:

Gods Reign is a professional gaming and entertainment company headquartered in Bangalore, Karnataka. Founded in 2018, Gods Reign has embodied competitive esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade. Known for championship teams and innovative gaming lifestyle, Gods Reign is one veteran esports organisations in India, and the most watched org across platforms in India for 2019.

Revenant Esports:

Revenant is home to top-notch talent competing in BGMI, CoDM, Valorant & Pokémon Unite. Revenant Esports is an esports organization built from the ground up. From our humble beginnings and exponential growth since the onset, the objective of Revenant Esports is to be the leading esports company in India. Revenant Esports is a new-gen esports company with its focus on partnering with the best esports athletes across the globe.

Blind Esports:

Blind eSports aka Team BLIND is an Indian-based eSports organization formed back on April 19, 2019, competing hands over South Asian eSport circuit, entitling a home to different game titles & rosters in namely BGMI, Valorant & COC, etc, and with a Dozens of Multi-capacitive content creators onboard.

Velocity Gaming:

Velocity Gaming was enrolled as an Indian Esports association in 2019 by Manoj “SENTINEL” Kasyap. The association was at first into Rainbow Six Siege, later they were put into the Indian Esports Scene by supporting players of an assortment of games like Pubg Mobile, Counter-Strike, and so forth. Later Velocity Gaming collaborated with Valorant on July 27, 2020.

Global Esports:

Global eSports is said to be an Organization that claims groups across the globe in different titles, for example, CS: GO, DOTA 2, Fortnite, Overwatch, PUBG, Rainbow Six Siege, Apex Legends, and so on. The platform offers a wide variety to gamers to earn their dreams of careers as gaming creators.

Reckoning Esports:

Reckoning Esports is an Indian-based esports Organization that focuses on community development and talent development for esports players. Reckoning started as a group of friends in a cafe teaming up to compete at the highest level of DOTA, India had to offer then.

