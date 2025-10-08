Vote Now: FAN FAVOURITE RISING STAR (FEMALE)—Riya Verma aka Bachu, Swayambika “Sway” Sachar, Anindita “Faceme” Kakoti, Sakshi “Citysushifr”, Tarushika “Sheek”, Revathy “Bright Fox”, OP Chiku

IWMBuzz is all set for Dentsu-IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards Season 4 to celebrate and felicitate the ever-growing gaming community. Today, we bring you the list of nominees for FAN FAVOURITE RISING STAR (FEMALE). Check it out below!

1. Riya Verma aka Bachu: Vote Now Riya Verma is a name that has won the hearts of millions of social media followers. Hailing from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Riya rose from a small town to make it big. After studying at Delhi University, she took up a corporate job to buy an iPhone and start creating content! Within a few months, her relatable videos went viral. Then, she moved to Mumbai and, after a year and a half of hard work, made her acting debut in a Zee TV show.

Today, she’s a gamer and digital star with GodLike Gaming—and her story proves that if passion is true, anything is possible.

2. Swayambika “Sway” Sachar: Vote Now Born June 4, 2002 — Swayambika Sachar, known as “Sway” in the gaming world, is a talented player for Velocity Gaming X. Known for her strong reflexes and precise gaming, Sway is one of India’s young female gamers who has made a name for herself at a young age.

3. Anindita “Faceme” Kakoti: Vote Now Anindita Kakoti, known online as “Faceme,” is a beautiful blend of beauty, brains, and gaming skills. Formerly a beauty pageant contestant, now a popular Reel creator and gaming influencer, Faceme’s content entertains millions on Instagram and Threads.

4. Sakshi “Citysushifr”: Vote Now Sakshi (Citysushifr), a member of the S8UL Esports family, is known for her fun and energetic Valorant streams. Her content creation style is the perfect combination of gaming, humor, and attitude—making her a favorite among the youth.

5. Tarushika “Sheek”: Vote Now Tarushika, known to fans as Sheek, is active in mobile esports and content creation. Having previously played for Team iQOO 8Bit, she is now a key player in S8UL Esports. Sheek is renowned for her gaming dedication and popular mobile esports style.

6. Revathy “Bright Fox”: Vote Now Revathy, aka Bright Fox, is a content creator and YouTuber from Bengaluru who showcases a sweet blend of gaming and lifestyle on her channel, BrightFoxVlogs. Her tagline—“Life + Laughter = Bright Fox Vibes”—perfectly captures her personality.

7. OP Chiku: Vote Now OP Chiku has taken the BGMI gaming community by storm with her funny and viral videos. Her quick humor, cool energy, and fun expressions have made her a big name on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

Vote now to make your FAN FAVOURITE RISING STAR (FEMALE)

Vote Now at: https://www.indiagamingaward.com/