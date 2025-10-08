Vote Now: FAN FAVOURITE RISING STAR (MALE)—Tanishk “Admino Gaming” Singh, Indrajit “Bandookbaaz” Singh, Rishabh “Antaryami Gaming” Verma, Zishan “Mazy” Alam, Nishaant “Willy Gaming” Williams, Sunny “PitajiPlayz” Jha, Arpit “Headflicker” Wadhawan

IWMBuzz is all set for Dentsu-IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards Season 4 to celebrate and felicitate the ever-growing gaming community. Today, we bring you the list of nominees for FAN FAVOURITE RISING STAR (MALE). Check it out below!

1. Tanishk “Admino Gaming” Singh: Vote Now At just 19 years old, Tanishk “Admino” Singh has proven that talent knows no age. Born on October 19, 2005, Tanishk is one of India’s most promising Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players. Known for his strategic gameplay and high reflexes, Admino is associated with GodLike Esports.

In 2025, he was honored with the STAIRS National Sports Excellence Award, becoming India’s Emerging Star in eSports.

2. Indrajit “Bandookbaaz” Singh: Vote Now Indrajit Singh, fondly known as Bandookbaaz by fans, is a well-known name in the BGMI world. He inspires millions of gamers with his gameplay, tips, and highlight videos. Active on Instagram and YouTube, Bandookbaaz’s content is a perfect combination of humor and skill.

3. Rishabh “Antaryami Gaming” Verma: Vote Now Rishabh Verma, aka Antaryami Gaming, is one of India’s most entertaining YouTubers. His BGMI gameplay and humorous roast videos bring laughter to gamers of all ages.

He is associated with Revenant Esports and has a fan following of millions on social media. His videos are not just games, but pure entertainment!

4. Zishan “Mazy” Alam: Vote Now Zishan Alam, known as Mazy, is a professional caster and analyst who is one of the prominent faces of S8UL Esports today.

Born on May 24, 1998, Mazy is known for his analytical mind and gaming breakdowns. He’s one of the voices that make every esports tournament memorable.

5. Nishaant “Willy Gaming” Williams: Vote Now Nishaant Williams, known in the gaming world as Willy Gaming, is not only a gamer but also a former national-level cricketer!

A native of Mumbai, Willy’s content is a perfect blend of cricket, gaming, and sneaker culture. He has made a name for himself in the gaming community with his unique style and has been nominated for numerous awards.

6.Sunny “PitajiPlayz” Jha: Vote Now Sunny Jha, or as fans call him—PitajiPlayz, is the king of GTA Role Play (GTA RP)!

Known for his humor and creative roleplay, Sunny recently joined S8UL Esports’ GTA RP team. His journey is truly inspiring—despite being hacked, he rebuilt his channel and is now a favorite of millions.

7. Arpit “Headflicker” Wadhawan: Vote Now Arpit Wadhawan, aka Headflicker, is a motivational and gaming content creator who shares one message with every video—“Rab Pe Bharosa Rakh, Kari Ja Hustle!”

He is associated with S8UL Esports and has won over viewers with his real-life inspiration and gaming motivational content.

