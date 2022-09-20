IWMBuzz media is proud to showcase the best winning moments across popular, jury categories and editorial categories at the KFC presents Loco India Gaming Awards, Co-Powered by MX Player. The first edition of the India Gaming Awards was a roaring success with fans voting in droves for their favourite stars and eminent jury members meticulously judging nominations across categories. Let’s check out the winning moments from the gala night –

KFC presents Loco India Gaming Awards, Co-Powered by MX Player was held on 18 September in Mumbai. An initiative by IWMBuzz.com.

Our other partners include:

Arena Gaming, PentaEsports, Trinity Gaming, One Digital Entertainment, Radiocity, Apar Advertisers and Indian Storytellers.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.