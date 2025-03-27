12th Fail’s Medha Shankr Stuns In Bold Looks, Proving She’s More Than Just A Desi Queen

Do you remember the 12th Fail actress, Medha Shankr? There is no doubt you do, but you might have seen her mostly in aesthetic, minimal, and desi attires. Though she rocks her every look, with her latest bold photoshoots, she proves that she is more than just a desi queen. So, let’s have a look below.

1) Floral See-through Dress

Oh-so-breathtaking! Medha just nailed this look like a wow. Wearing a see-through dress embellished with pink threadwork and sparkling diamonds looked pretty. However, the one-shoulder pattern highlighted her toned shoulders while the thigh-high slit raised her glamour quotient. In the bold look, Medha poses, flaunting her charm in the striking moments.

2) Blue Bodycon Dress

In this bodycon mini dress, Medha is setting the stage on fire. The turtle neckline with full sleeves added a decent vibe, but with the diagonal plunging cut-out, she redefined her charm in a bold look. The low hemline with a cut-out around the waist of one side looked sizzling hot. In the bold picks, the actress surprised her fans, proving she can do it all.

3) Top & Shorts

Bringing out a refreshing look, Medha wore a black backless crop top featuring a halter neckline, creating a bold statement. She teamed her look with white shorts, highlighting her toned legs. At the same time, the black bow looked cute.