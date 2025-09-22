A Simple Yet Striking Look by Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra has long been admired for her versatility, not only in acting but also in her impeccable sense of style. Recently, she stepped out in a contemporary outfit that exuded grace and charm.

Outfit – A Perfect Fusion of Contemporary and Classic

Sanya Malhotra’s outfit perfectly blends modern design with classic elements. She wore a beautiful grey dress by 2112 Saldon Ladakh, which featured a fluid, soft silhouette. The dress was paired with a stylish sheer dupatta, which added a hint of traditional charm to the contemporary look. The soft grey tone is elegant and versatile, making it an ideal choice for a sophisticated evening out. Accessories were kept minimal, with exquisite jewelry by Shopeurumme and chic shoes by Maison Margiela completing the outfit. The subtle detailing on the dupatta added depth and a sense of movement, making Sanya’s overall look refined yet effortless.



Makeup – Soft Glam with a Radiant Glow

Sanya’s makeup was all about radiance and natural beauty. Her makeup artist gave her a luminous base, accentuating her glowing skin. The makeup was subtle yet effective, highlighting Sanya’s features and adding to her overall aura of elegance. The glow from her makeup perfectly matched the flowing elegance of her outfit.

Hair – Soft Curls for a Feminine Touch

Sanya Malhotra’s hair was styled in soft, voluminous curls that beautifully framed her face. This hairstyle enhanced her natural beauty and gave her a relaxed yet polished look. The waves added movement and texture, perfectly complementing the flowing, elegant nature of her outfit. Styled with a modern sensibility, her hair gave a soft, feminine touch to the entire ensemble, completing the look with grace and ease.

Conclusion – Unveiling Sanya Malhotra’s Effortless Elegance

Sanya Malhotra’s recent look is a stunning representation of her ability to blend modern sophistication with traditional elegance. From her contemporary grey dress to her flawless makeup and soft, voluminous curls, Sanya’s style is both accessible and inspiring. This look proves that with the right balance of classic elements and contemporary chic, elegance doesn’t need to be overdone. Sanya’s effortless charm continues to make her one of the most stylish stars in Bollywood.