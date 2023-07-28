Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Styles In Ethnic Glow; Calls Her Imperfectly Perfect

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has got a reason to celebrate her social media standing today. The actress who has been busy shooting for her show Anupamaa on Star Plus, has had a tough time onscreen as the show witnessed a big twist and a turning point. Anupamaa was to go to the USA, but her duties as mother stopped her from going. Anupama faced a big low when Malti Devi did not accept her apology, but vowed revenge. There was a gloomy and sad phase in the show with Anupamaa crying for the opportunity lost, but being proud as a mother. Now, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly gets an opportunity to dress up in style, as it is again a celebratory affair in the show. It is Kavya’s baby shower and Rupali was seen in a grand ethnic saree style. She posted the same on social media.

She wore a silver and black sequin saree with a black blouse. Anupamaa looked elegant and Rupali carried off the style perfectly. You have to take a look at the pictures to see how graceful Rupali looks in them!!

Rupali was seen sharing this look on social media, calling it

rupaliganguly

2 h

Imperfectly Perfect 🤩

Anupamaa ❤️

You can also check her pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Truly, Anupamaa looks extremely graceful in these above clicks!! And Rupali carries the style with all elan!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.