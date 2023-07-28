ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Styles In Ethnic Glow; Calls Her Imperfectly Perfect

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is seen stunning one and all in an ethnic sequin saree in black and silver. This is for the baby shower sequence of Kavya in the show. Read on.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jul,2023 16:05:36
Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has got a reason to celebrate her social media standing today. The actress who has been busy shooting for her show Anupamaa on Star Plus, has had a tough time onscreen as the show witnessed a big twist and a turning point. Anupamaa was to go to the USA, but her duties as mother stopped her from going. Anupama faced a big low when Malti Devi did not accept her apology, but vowed revenge. There was a gloomy and sad phase in the show with Anupamaa crying for the opportunity lost, but being proud as a mother. Now, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly gets an opportunity to dress up in style, as it is again a celebratory affair in the show. It is Kavya’s baby shower and Rupali was seen in a grand ethnic saree style. She posted the same on social media.

She wore a silver and black sequin saree with a black blouse. Anupamaa looked elegant and Rupali carried off the style perfectly. You have to take a look at the pictures to see how graceful Rupali looks in them!!

Rupali was seen sharing this look on social media, calling it

Imperfectly Perfect 🤩
Anupamaa ❤️

You can also check her pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Truly, Anupamaa looks extremely graceful in these above clicks!! And Rupali carries the style with all elan!!

