Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turns A New Leaf; Looks Stylish In Short Frock

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly looks all stylish in a blue short frock. Check this glamorous look of your favourite actress here. You will love this new change in your dear Anupamaa.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jun,2023 16:12:18
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is finally having a breather, a time when she can dedicate herself to her family. Yes, Rupali who plays the role of Anupamaa in the popular Rajan Shahi’s Star Plus show, is off for a vacation, that too a much-deserved one!! She is presently in Mauritius, enjoying private time with her family. Also, Rupali was seen jubilant recently as she has the company of her mother too during this vacation. She had put up pictures of her mother enjoying the vibe of the new destination. Well, how can we be far behind when it comes to Rupali’s thunderous style and fashion sense? Today’s post and story are dedicated to her new and glamorous look!!

Recently, we saw Rupali wear a rich green lehenga for an important sequence in the show. And today, we have the same lady wearing a sexy short frock in blue. Well, way different in look and style, but the result, we must say, has gotten more glamorous.

Yes, Rupali looks on top of her fashion game here and we love this different look of hers!! Accompanied by high heels and a pony look, Rupali looks out of the world!!

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all loving this side to your favourite actress who plays the role of Anupamaa?

