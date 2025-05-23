Avneet Kaur Blooms Like A Flower In Red Gown With Bold Cut-out – See Photos

Avneet Kaur has once again proved she can nail every look wherever she goes. This time, the actress bloomed like a flower in a red gown, screaming ‘attention.’ Known for her amazing fashion sense, the actress took the fashion bar a notch up in a bold and fearless style. Have a look below.

Avneet picked a hot red gown featuring a plunging neckline with strappy shoulders, giving her a bold look. The cut-outs around the curves and stomach create a sizzling touch, followed by a fitting waist. The skirt with multiple slits makes a fearless statement, and the long trails flying in the air create a look like a blooming flower, more specifically, a hibiscus.

The actress left her hair open, complementing her bold style. However, Avneet’s glowing pink cheeks, winged eyeliner, and bold red lips added a glamour quotient to her look. The small diamond stud earrings gave her hot red look an aesthetic touch.

Avneet ditched heels and posed on stools with a white background, creating a romantic view. From flaunting her toned legs and backless look to romantically looking into the camera, the actress showcased her talent in front of the camera in striking moments. Indeed, Avneet knows how to become the talk of the town.

Avneet Kaur will next appear in the film Love In Vietnam alongside Shantanu Maheshwari.