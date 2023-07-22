Avneet Kaur Gets Dressed In Crop Top And Mini Skirt Style To Enjoy London Vibe

Avneet Kaur has finally taken off for her much-deserved vacation!! She is presently in the freezing temperatures of London!! Yes, she was seen taking her flight yesterday where she posted a picture of her relaxing, inside the flight. Later, she posted pictures of her destination, London. The calm streets of London, the glowing lights, of Carnaby, London were posted by Avneet. Today, she is all dressed to travel to the amazing places in London. Yes, she is seen wearing a crop top in white, a mini skirt in pink leather, and a pink sweat jacket. Huge gum boots in white and big earphones in white give her a sensational look.

Well, truly, this is the best time to dress up and Avneet is showing us that!! Since it is freezing cold, she has altered her dressing sense suiting the climate. Her love for the combination of colours white and pink are shown here. She looks absolutely adorable in this attire. She is surely ready to paint the streets of London in the way she wants to!!

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

