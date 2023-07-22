ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Avneet Kaur Gets Dressed In Crop Top And Mini Skirt Style To Enjoy London Vibe

Avneet Kaur is all set to roam around in London, and dresses up in funky crop top and mini skirt style. You can check the pictures here at IWMBuzz.com. Enjoy Avneet's tour of London.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Jul,2023 16:05:40
Avneet Kaur Gets Dressed In Crop Top And Mini Skirt Style To Enjoy London Vibe 836274

Avneet Kaur has finally taken off for her much-deserved vacation!! She is presently in the freezing temperatures of London!! Yes, she was seen taking her flight yesterday where she posted a picture of her relaxing, inside the flight. Later, she posted pictures of her destination, London. The calm streets of London, the glowing lights, of Carnaby, London were posted by Avneet. Today, she is all dressed to travel to the amazing places in London. Yes, she is seen wearing a crop top in white, a mini skirt in pink leather, and a pink sweat jacket. Huge gum boots in white and big earphones in white give her a sensational look.

Well, truly, this is the best time to dress up and Avneet is showing us that!! Since it is freezing cold, she has altered her dressing sense suiting the climate. Her love for the combination of colours white and pink are shown here. She looks absolutely adorable in this attire. She is surely ready to paint the streets of London in the way she wants to!!

You can check the picture here.

Avneet Kaur Gets Dressed In Crop Top And Mini Skirt Style To Enjoy London Vibe

Avneet Kaur Gets Dressed In Crop Top And Mini Skirt Style To Enjoy London Vibe

Avneet Kaur Gets Dressed In Crop Top And Mini Skirt Style To Enjoy London Vibe

Avneet Kaur Gets Dressed In Crop Top And Mini Skirt Style To Enjoy London Vibe

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you waiting for more pictures, and updates from Avneet Kaur’s London trip? You need to watch out more at IWMBuzz.com. After all, the dazzling beauty has had her first remarkable film release in Tiku Weds Sheru. You go, girl! Enjoy to the core!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

