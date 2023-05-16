ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur's Braided Plait Style Is All About New Fashion Goals; See To Believe

Avneet Kaur and her style in unusual in this braided plait fashion. You take a look at the pictures and you will believe what we are saying. Check these amazing pictures and tell us.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 May,2023 16:01:01
Avneet Kaur the talented actress and celebrity is busy working on a new project, and she has been notifying her fans and well-wishers about the same via her social media profiles. Her new work and new beginnings posts have kept her fans on their toes. She recently wrapped up a shoot for her upcoming film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, which is helmed by Raaj Shandilyaa. She was also in Bhopal for a new work and we had written about it. Today, is however, a day for fashion and styling to do the talking again. Well, we have Avneet Kaur dressed in braided plaits making a big difference here.

We have always seen Avneet in short hairstyles, pony and even buns. She had of late tried out the two-bun style which looked good on her. Today, we have a look at how unique and stylish Avneet looks in braided plaits.

You can check these pictures here to believe. She amazes one and all with this unusual style is what we feel. Her aura is majestic and this plaited style gives her a more homely girl look.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you for a change loving this plait-style look of Avneet Kaur? Do you love this look of Avneet? Feel free to comment to us.

