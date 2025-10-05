Disha Patani Turns Heads in Calvin Klein

Disha Patani chose a daring black corset-inspired bodysuit from Calvin Klein, styled with a sleek high-waist black skirt. The sheer mesh panels added a touch of intrigue while the structured bustier highlighted her enviable figure.

The Makeup: Soft Yet Impactful

A dewy base gave her skin a luminous glow, while subtly defined brows framed her face elegantly. Her eyes were enhanced with a soft wash of neutral tones and fluttery lashes, adding just the right amount of drama. Nude glossy lips tied the look together, keeping the overall glam polished and effortlessly appealing. The makeup was the perfect contrast to her bold outfit—minimal yet powerful.

The Hair: Waves of Perfection

Adding to her statement look, Disha Patani styled her hair in cascading waves. Her voluminous, glossy locks framed her face beautifully and softened the edgy appeal of her outfit. The effortless waves brought a touch of old-Hollywood glamour, blending timeless elegance with modern flair. This hairstyle worked as the perfect complement, balancing structure with fluidity.

Redefining Evening Glamour

With this Calvin Klein look, Disha Patani set new benchmarks in bold yet refined evening style. Every detail was thoughtfully curated from her sultry corset-inspired bodysuit to her soft glam makeup and cascading waves.