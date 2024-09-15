Fashion Battle: Sreeleela vs. Sreemukhi: Who Slayed in a Traditional Lehenga Set?

Sreeleela and Sreemukhi, both actresses, have captured the hearts of audiences with their performances in South cinema. They are, however, more than just great and skilled actresses; they are also fashion leaders. Take a look at how the diva styled a classic lehenga outfit in various hues and designs. Check out their traditional lehenga set appearance-

Sreeleela and Sreemukhi’s Traditional Lehenga Set Appearance-

Sreeleela

The actress donned a champagne-colored Lehenga set. She looked timeless in a dropped off-shoulder pleated sweetheart neckline, bust fitted dots printed blouse, teamed with a high-waisted sparkling sequin with a floral embroidered flared skirt. In contrast, the outfit drew the attention of fans. She completed the appearance with long gold earrings, a necklace, bangles, and rings. Sreeleela’s shimmer peach eyelids, highlighted cheekbones, glossy lipstick, and simplicity; on the other hand, the actress opted for a middle-parted straight hairstyle to enhance her glam.

Sreemukhi

The actress donned a magical magenta-pink lehenga set. The magenta pink slit long-length sleeves, sweetheart neckline with gold embroidered threadwork teamed with a high-waisted flared velvet fabric floor-length skirt. To complete her outfit, she opted for a huge, enormous ethnic with a silver stoned necklace and earrings. Her half-tied and rest-open hairstyle, strong matte lips, and dramatic shimmery eyes enhanced her wonderful and mesmerizing appearance.

Both Sreeleela and Sreemukhi have their unique sense of style, and they would likely slay in their respective traditional lehenga sets. The actresses bring their personality and flair to the ensemble.

