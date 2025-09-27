Fashion Face-Off: Raashii Khanna vs Shriya Saran; Who Slayed the Lehenga Look Better?

When it comes to dazzling in lehengas, South Indian divas Raashii Khanna and Shriya Saran never cease to amaze their fans. Recently, both actresses showcased contrasting lehenga styles—one vibrant and festive, the other regal and glamorous. This has sparked a heated debate among fashion enthusiasts: Who wore it better?

Raashii Khanna: Festive Charm in Pink & Green

Raashii Khanna radiated traditional charm in a striking pink and green lehenga. The hot pink blouse, with a plunging neckline and intricate golden embroidery, added a bold edge to the look, while the emerald-green skirt with embellished motifs brought richness and vibrancy. She draped a matching dupatta that perfectly complemented the ensemble. Her styling was on-point with statement earrings, gold bangles, and a hair accessory that gave a royal flair. With her makeup kept subtle — kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and a soft base — Raashii struck the balance between bold and elegant, making her look festive-ready.

Shriya Saran: Glam Goddess in Shimmering Silver

On the other hand, Shriya Saran went the modern-glam route in a heavily embellished silver lehenga. The intricate embroidery, shimmering sequins, and crystal bead detailing on her blouse gave her a red-carpet-worthy look. The plunging neckline blouse with delicate shoulder embellishments added drama, while the flowing skirt created a dreamy silhouette. Shriya paired her look with a diamond necklace and ring, letting the lehenga shine while exuding sheer sophistication. Her soft curls, glowing skin, and glossy nude makeup made her look nothing short of ethereal.

The Verdict

While Raashii Khanna’s lehenga is perfect for Navratri nights, weddings, and festive gatherings, Shriya Saran’s ensemble screams cocktail glam and high-fashion drama. Raashii slayed the traditional route with colors and embroidery, while Shriya redefined modern bridal glamour with shimmer and elegance.