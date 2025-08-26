Ganesh Puja Lookbook: Inspired by the Queens of Indian TV – Shivangi Joshi, Pranali Rathod & Samridhii Shukla

Shivangi Joshi in Elegant Pink

Shivangi Joshi kept it graceful yet stylish in a pink saree paired with a half-sleeve blouse. The blouse stood out with its hanging emerald design in three layers, adding a regal touch. She kept her look minimal with simple jhumkas, subtle makeup, and side-parted open hair. Shivangi Joshi’s outfit is the perfect example of festive simplicity with a modern twist.

Pranali Rathod in Golden Glamour

Pranali Rathod chose a golden saree that exuded richness and tradition. The saree was highlighted with a feather-pattern golden border, giving it a unique festive charm. To balance the shimmering ensemble, she opted for a bold linear makeup look with pink tones, adding a fresh glow. Pranali Rathod’s style was all about making a statement while keeping it classy.

Samridhii Shukla in Maharashtrian Grace

Samridhii Shukla embraced cultural roots with a traditional Maharashtrian drape in pleated pink saree style. She accessorized heavily with bangles, a neckpiece, maang tikka, and a kamar patta, all beautifully complementing the saree. Keeping her makeup soft and pink-toned, she perfectly blended authenticity with elegance. Samridhii Shukla’slook was festive, vibrant, and deeply rooted in tradition.

Conclusion

From Shivangi Joshi’s minimal elegance to Pranali Rathod’s golden glamour and Samridhii Shukla’s cultural richness, these leading ladies of Indian television set the perfect mood for Ganesh Puja. Their looks reflect not just style but also the spirit of tradition, making them true festive fashion icons.