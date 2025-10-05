Huma Qureshi Stuns in Avant-Garde Elegance at Busan Film Festival

Red Carpet Royalty at Busan

Huma Qureshi made a breathtaking appearance at the Busan Film Festival, once again proving why she’s one of Bollywood’s most fashion-forward stars. Styled in a bold and architectural gown by London-based designer David Koma, Huma effortlessly blended sophistication with an avant-garde edge. With the city skyline as her backdrop, she looked like a modern-day fashion warrior—poised, polished, and utterly magnetic.

The Dress: Architectural Drama in Black

The star of the show was undoubtedly the dress. Featuring an asymmetric, one-shoulder silhouette, the fitted black gown played with textures in the most captivating way. The bodice was sculpted in a high-shine, crocodile-embossed vinyl-like material, sharply angled to create a futuristic armor-like effect. The sleek black skirt flowed seamlessly, elongating her figure and balancing the dramatic top half. It’s a contrast masterclass—structured yet fluid, bold yet elegant.

Makeup: Glossy Glamour Meets Minimal Chic

Huma Qureshi’s makeup perfectly complemented her outfit—sophisticated and glowing. Her skin was dewy with a luminous base that enhanced her natural radiance. The eyes were subtly smoked out, with defined brows and fluttery lashes adding depth without overpowering. A nude glossy lip brought it all together, keeping the focus on her sculptural ensemble while still delivering red carpet-worthy beauty.

Hair: Sleek, Strong & Statement-Making

Huma’s hair was pulled back into a sleek high bun with a clean center part, allowing the neckline and structure of her dress to shine. The hairstyle brought attention to her strong features and bold earrings, while adding to the overall futuristic sophistication of her look. It’s a refined, confident style that perfectly echoes the power dressing vibe of the outfit.

Conclusion: A Fashion Moment to Remember

With this unforgettable look, Huma Qureshi cemented her place on the global fashion map. The David Koma gown, the sculpted beauty choices, and her commanding presence made this red carpet moment a flawless fusion of art and attitude. It wasn’t just an outfit—it was a statement.