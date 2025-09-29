Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Collects 90.50 Crore

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Bollywood’s much-awaited film Jolly LLB 3 was finally released in theaters on 19 September 2025. The film has received a good response from the audience. Ten days after its release, the film has grossed a total of 90.50 crores.

Day-wise earnings were as follows:

* First day (Friday): 12.50 crores

* Second day (Saturday): 20 crores

* Third day (Sunday): 21 crores

* Fourth day (Monday): 5.50 crores

* Fifth day (Tuesday): 6.50 crores

* Sixth day (Wednesday): 4.25 crores

* Seventh day (Thursday): 4 crores

* Eighth day (Friday): 3.75 crores

* Ninth Day (Saturday): 6.5 crores

* Tenth Day (Sunday): 6.25 crores

Thus, the film’s total collection in ten days was 90.50 crores.

According to the report by Sacnilk.com, the film recorded an average occupancy of 21.84% on Sunday. Audiences were especially present in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Jolly LLB 3 is a legal comedy-drama, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. In this film, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla again appeared in the courtroom setting. At the same time, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi also repeat their old characters.

The audience says the film made him laugh and forced him to think. Courtroom drama has once again balanced satire and reality. The conflict between Akshay and Arshad and Saurabh Shukla’s funny style are considered to be the specialty of the film.

Looking at the opening weekend figures, the film is believed to perform better in the coming days. If the Word of Mouth is positive, Jolly LLB 3 can create a strong grip at the box office.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the Box office.