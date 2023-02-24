Julia Fox has recently been on the headlines for her dating stint with Kanye West. The star is also known for picking up stylish, unique outfits that she wears in public. That being said, the star has left the entire world wowed with her preppy hot look at the Diesel show at Milan Fashion Week, where she paraded along with her son. The star picked up a skimping crop top that she teamed with low-slung boot jeans.

The gorgeous Italian-American actress arrived at the red-carpet event in Italy with her son and showcased her cutting figure while proudly wearing an all-Diesel outfit. Julia put on a light wash skinny jeans with boot bottom and a khaki ruched bikini top, which she paired with pointed denim boots. The Uncut Gems actress bundled up with a khaki-coloured denim jacket over and put her belongings in a faded chinos handbag to wrap up her exotic look.

For makeup, the actress teamed the look with her long straight red hair. For makeup, she completed the look with blue smokey eyeshadow, with cateye liner. She completed the look with nude matte lips and no accessories. The actress flaunted her toned ripped abs as she posed for the pictures with her son in her arms. Her son looked adorably cute in his little all denim suit and red hair.

Soon after Just Jared shared the pictures on their official Instagram page, fans couldn’t stop complimenting the 33-year-old actress. One wrote, “She’s gorgeous! He son is adorable, but she needs a new stylist. This is not fashion. This is just tacky.”, another wrote, “Wow hope she’s doing ok. I don’t know where as society we are headed to?? What are we teaching our kids especially girls!!?!” Another added, “I am not a fan of hers but I do feel the need to point out that skinny shaming is the same as fat shaming. Many people forget that trust me I have been in the receiving end many times. ✌”

Here take a look-