ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Jannat Zubair's Love For Colour Red Makes Our Day: Check Here

Jannat Zubair looks stunning in colour red, and she gives us ample proof of that. Check her scintillating style in red. Check here beauty and style to believe it.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jun,2023 17:00:34
Jannat Zubair's Love For Colour Red Makes Our Day: Check Here

Jannat Zubair the talented actor and social media influencer is always busy and on her toes when it comes to her work and passion. Along with her brother Ayaan Zubair, the siblings make up for a strong combination. Their content made together is always absorbing. Jannat was recently seen spending time with her family during the Ramadan month. We also wrote about how busy Jannat has been at work. Away from home, it was a time and mood for the siblings Jannat and Ayaan to miss each other. But today, we take you through the grandeur of Jannat when she is well-dressed. We take up the colour red and Jannat’s liking for this colour.

Jannat is a beauty and adorns the red colour like any other fashion diva. Check this photo where she is seen celebrating her last day as a 20 year old in this red stunning attire.

Jannat Zubair's Love For Colour Red Makes Our Day: Check Here 813233

And here, she wears a gorgeous long gown in red and is sure to paint the town red. Check her stunning style and poise here.

Jannat Zubair's Love For Colour Red Makes Our Day: Check Here 813234

In this fascinating ethnic style in red, Jannat looks fascinating.

Jannat Zubair's Love For Colour Red Makes Our Day: Check Here 813235

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Do you think that the colour red is made for Jannat Zubair? Well, such is the way in which she carries this stunning colour dresses. Which is your favourite red dress worn by Jannat? Drop in your comments here.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ayaan Zubair Misses Sister Jannat Zubair; Calls her Jaanuu
Ayaan Zubair Misses Sister Jannat Zubair; Calls her Jaanuu
Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur: Young TV stars who own swanky expensive cars
Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur: Young TV stars who own swanky expensive cars
Jannat Zubair Shows Her New Bangs, Fans Love It
Jannat Zubair Shows Her New Bangs, Fans Love It
Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan are all in mood for some party fun, see pics
Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan are all in mood for some party fun, see pics
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Jannat Zubair Rahmani reveals Mothers' Day plans, come check out
Jannat Zubair Rahmani reveals Mothers' Day plans, come check out
Latest Stories
Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos
Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos
Surbhi Jyoti Sets Maldives Ablaze In A Stunning Orange Co-ord Set
Surbhi Jyoti Sets Maldives Ablaze In A Stunning Orange Co-ord Set
Sizzling Reunion: Naagin Queens Mouni Roy And Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Together, Find Out Why
Sizzling Reunion: Naagin Queens Mouni Roy And Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Together, Find Out Why
Netflix Is Back With A Sequel To Lust Stories
Netflix Is Back With A Sequel To Lust Stories
Sairat Actor Akash Thosar To Play Shivaji
Sairat Actor Akash Thosar To Play Shivaji
Pandya Store spoiler: Suman vows to stop Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding
Pandya Store spoiler: Suman vows to stop Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding
Read Latest News