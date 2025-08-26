Malavika Mohanan’s Bold Chocolate Brown Outfit Meets Luxe Saint Laurent Style

Malavika Mohanan, the rising star of pan-India cinema, continues to expand her artistic footprint from Bollywood films like Yudhra to acclaimed roles in Telugu and Malayalam cinema. Her recent appearance at an award show proved she’s just as commanding off-screen as she is on it. Malavika wore a striking chocolate brown blazer paired with matching high-waisted shorts from AHI CLOTHING, showcasing a modern take on power dressing that effortlessly blends sharp tailoring with a touch of sensuality. The look was completed with a sleek black camisole underneath, offering a clean neckline and elegant visual contrast.

Malavika Mohanan exuded modern elegance in a long, structured blazer perfectly contrasted by mini-length shorts that showcased her legs with effortless grace. The ensemble features a belted waist, cinching her silhouette to create a flattering hourglass shape while maintaining a sharp, clean aesthetic. Beneath the blazer, the deep V-neckline of her top subtly elongated her neck and drew attention to her collarbones and décolletage, adding a layer of understated sensuality. Her legs, glowing with a nude, glossy finish caught the light beautifully, adding both length and radiance to the overall look. The styling struck a seamless balance between power and poise, making a bold yet refined fashion statement.

Malavika Mohanan elevated her look with radiant, dewy makeup featuring earth-toned shimmer eyes, a plum-brown matte lip, and a soft rosy blush for a natural glow. She styled her hair in a sleek high bun with delicate tendrils framing her face, adding softness to the structured look. Her accessories included chunky gold dome rings, bold vintage-style earrings, and a statement gold chain belt that accentuated her waistline. Finishing the ensemble, she stepped into tortoiseshell Saint Laurent pumps worth ₹79,578, adding an exotic and luxurious touch to her powerful appearance.

What’s next for Malavika Mohanan?

Malavika Mohanan is aiming for a strong comeback after back-to-back flops in 2024. Her upcoming projects include the Prabhas-starrer Telugu horror-comedy The Raja Saab, the Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam releasing on August 28, 2025, and the Tamil spy thriller Sardar 2 directed by P. S. Mithran.

Malavika Mohanan Recent Release

Malavika Mohanan made her Bollywood debut in the Hindi action thriller Yudhra opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, but the film failed to make a mark at the box office. She also starred alongside Vikram in the historical action fantasy Thangalaan, which similarly underperformed commercially despite high expectations.