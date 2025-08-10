Mrunal Thakur Keeps It Cool and Casual for Girls’ Night Out

A Look That Blends Comfort with Cool

For her recent night out with friends, Mrunal Thakur went for a look that was relaxed yet undeniably stylish. She wore a black off-shoulder top with a contrasting white strap detail that gave the outfit a trendy edge. The top was perfectly paired with dark blue, slightly baggy jeans that added a comfortable, effortless vibe. Instead of going for heels or boots, Mrunal chose black and white flats—making sure her look remained grounded, practical, and chic.

Accessories That Pop Just Right

While the outfit kept to a basic palette, Mrunal Thakur brought in a bold splash of colour through her accessories. She carried a red handbag that instantly stood out and gave the look a playful twist. The red bag added just the right amount of energy without overpowering the rest of the ensemble. A simple neck chain gave a soft sparkle to her neckline, staying in tune with her minimal yet polished approach.

Soft Hair and Fresh Makeup Finish the Look

Mrunal Thakur let her hair down—literally. She kept her tresses open and natural, allowing them to frame her face effortlessly. Her makeup was soft and fresh, sticking to neutral tones that highlighted her features without going overboard. A touch of blush, defined eyes, and a nude lip gave her a radiant, fresh-faced glow that worked beautifully for a night out.

Conclusion:

Mrunal Thakur’s girls’ night out look is proof that simplicity can be incredibly stylish. With a smart mix of basics, a bold accessory, and a touch of natural glam, she showed how to own a look that’s as fun as it is fashionable. It’s the kind of outfit that feels real, wearable, and still very Instagram-worthy.